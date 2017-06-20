AANP 2017: Revolutionizing health care

The AANP 2017 National Conference will be held from June 20 through June 25 in Philadelphia.

The following article is part of The Clinical Advisor's coverage from the 2017 National Conference of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners in Philadelphia. Our staff will be reporting live on the latest news and clinically relevant practice information from leading NPs in many specialty areas. Check back for ongoing updates from AANP 2017.

PHILADELPHIA – The American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) 2017 National Conference kicks off on June 20th. The theme of the meeting is “Revolutionizing Health Care.”

“In addition to being one of the most celebrated historical cities in the world, where freedom and revolutionary change came together to help guide and form leadership for our country's structure, Philadelphia is the perfect setting for NPs to gather and discuss ways that can revolutionize the delivery of health care for patients everywhere,” stated Cindy Cooke, DNP, FNP-C, FAANP, president of the AANP.

The conference includes more than 300 sessions and hands-on workshops across multiple therapeutic areas that will focus on the diversity of the NP profession. Attendees will also have the opportunity to earn up to 34.75 contact hours of CE credit.

Stephen K. Klasko, MD, president and CEO of Thomas Jefferson University, will share his insight into the 21st century art and science of medicine and healthcare IT during the opening keynote.

In addition, Kent Brantly, MD, from John Peter Smith Hospital, will keynote the closing general session with his presentation, “When the Provider Becomes the Patient.” Dr Brantly will detail his experience as a patient when he was diagnosed with Ebola virus disease in 2014 and was the first person to be treated with the experimental drug ZMapp.

Nine tracks will be featured throughout the conference, including acute care, dermatology, urgent care, faculty/preceptor development, military/uniformed services health care, orthopedics, pain management, mental health, and women's health.

The meeting will also feature discussions on the current national, state, and local legislative and the regulatory and practice issues affecting NPs.