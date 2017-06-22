NPs have favorable view of retail health clinics

A survey found that 77.4% of NPs reported that the care provided in retail health clinics was in accordance with evidence-based guidelines.

The following article is part of The Clinical Advisor's coverage from the 2017 National Conference of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners in Philadelphia. Our staff will be reporting live on the latest news and clinically relevant practice information from leading NPs in many specialty areas. Check back for ongoing updates from AANP 2017.

PHILADELPHIA – More than three-quarters of nurse practitioners (NPs) believe that retail health clinics are an important part of the healthcare system, researchers reported at the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) 2017 National Conference.

Julie Koch, DNP, RN, FNP-BC, FAANP, from Valparaiso University, and colleagues distributed a 50-question survey to attendees at the 2016 AANP National Conference. A total of 250 participants were self-declared NPs who were currently or previously working with children and/or adults.

According to the survey results, 77.4% of NPs reported that the care provided in retail health clinics was in accordance with evidence-based guidelines; 93.2% said that retail health clinics enhanced access to care; and 4% reported that retail health clinics decreased revenue within their own practices.

More than 80% of NPs reported that retail health clinics decreased the burden of emergency visits for minor illnesses, and 78% reported that retail health clinics were an important part of the healthcare system for children and/or adults.

“As the NP profession advances in full practice authority across the nation, the findings from this study provide support for the accessible and affordable high-quality care provided in the retail health industry,” the study authors stated. “Additional research is needed to support the public's opinion of these clinics and to demonstrate the true financial impact that retail health clinics have on local medical practices. Additional work is needed to garner the full support and endorsement of the medical profession.”

