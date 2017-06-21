AANP 2017: Teaching strategies to enhance intergenerational learning

Understanding the different attitudes and skills that different generations and professions bring to relationships can increase working confidence and self-efficacy.

Philadelphia—Nursing education and practice requires an understanding of generations in order to communicate clearly about multiple factors, according to data presented at the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) 2017 National Conference.

Joyce Karl, DNP, ANP-BC, COHN-S and Oralea Pittman, DNP, FNP-BC, FAANP, from the Ohio State University College of Nursing, discussed the importance of generations in the workplace, as there are at least 3 generations currently involved in nursing education and workforce—Baby Boomers, Generation X, and Millennials. They identified learning objectives, educational strategies, and implications for NPs and educators to effectively cooperate in an intergenerational workplace.

Objectives for teaching intergenerational practices include an open discussion of similarities and differences among generations in educational work settings and identification of strategies for intergenerational, multicultural cohorts to enhance understanding of one another.

Specific educational strategies include design activities for cognitive, affective, and psychomotor domain growth; problem-based strategies to help translate knowledge into practice and achieve competency; personal, generational, and cultural identity awareness; and enhancements for intergenerational communication, respect, learning, decision-making, and conflict management.

The authors also noted that student-centered approaches have shown positive or neutral results, when compared with traditional classroom approaches.

“Understanding/appreciating the different attitudes and skills that different generations and professions bring to the relationships can increase student, faculty, manager, and co-worker confidence and self-efficacy,” the authors said. “Learning new skills from each other enhances outcomes for all.”

