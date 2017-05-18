My Practice
>
Departments
>
Meeting Coverage
>
AAPA 2017 Annual Meeting
Latest Coverage
AAPA House of Delegates approves Optimal Team Practice policy
By
Lauren Grygotis
May 18, 2017
Physician perceptions of PAs similar in primary care vs specialty care
By
Lauren Grygotis
May 18, 2017
PA flexibility leads to career changes
By
Colby Stong
May 18, 2017
PA programs may need more focus on opioid prescribing practices
By
Lauren Grygotis
May 18, 2017
Side effects may affect medication nonadherence in patients with chronic disease
By
Lauren Grygotis
May 18, 2017
Factors that boost vaccination rates among the elderly
By
Colby Stong
May 17, 2017
Patients comfortable with PAs and NPs initiating opiate replacement therapy
By
Lauren Grygotis
May 17, 2017
Case study: Recurrent deep vein thrombosis in thoracic outlet syndrome
By
Lauren Grygotis
May 17, 2017
How effective are prescription drug pictograms?
By
Lauren Grygotis
May 17, 2017
AAPA 2017 kicks off in Las Vegas
By
Colby Stong
May 16, 2017
