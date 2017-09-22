FDA approves Adzenys ER for ADHD treatment

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print



Adzenys ER is a once-daily extended-release liquid that does not need to be reconstituted or refrigerated

Neos Therapeutics announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Adzenys ER (amphetamine) extended-release oral suspension for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients aged ≥6 years.

Adzenys ER is a once-daily extended-release liquid that does not need to be reconstituted or refrigerated. Other ADHD extended-release medications from Neos include Adzenys XR-ODT (amphetamine) extended-release orally-disintegrating tablets and Cotempla XR-ODT (methylphenidate) extended-release orally-disintegrating tablets.

Adzenys ER and Adzenys XR-ODT are considered bioequivalent to Adderall XR. Amphetamines are non-catecholamine sympathomimetic amines with central nervous system (CNS) stimulant activity; the exact mechanism of action is unknown.

Adzenys ER, a CII controlled substance, will be available as a 1.25mg/mL strength orange-flavored suspension in 450mL bottles. It is expected to launch early next year.

Reference