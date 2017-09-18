FDA to review novel investigational treatment for ADHD

Sunovion has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) for dasotraline, a novel investigational treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Dasotraline is a new chemical entity that acts as a dual dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (DNRI). The NDA submission is based on data from a clinical program that included 4 placebo-controlled safety and efficacy studies, as well as 2 long-term studies assessing the safety of dasotraline in patients with ADHD for up to 1 year.

The extended half-life of 47–77 hours supports the potential for stable plasma concentrations yielding a continuous therapeutic effect over 24-hours.

“Dasotraline is a once-daily medication that may add to current treatment options by providing sustained symptom improvement without wearing off between doses,” said Antony Loebel, MD, EVP and CMO at Sunovion.

Sunovion is also investigating dasotraline for the treatment of binge eating disorder (BED) in adults.

