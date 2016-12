Program Description

This case is part of a series entitled “Advancing the Management of Chronic Urticaria With State-of-the-Art Diagnostic Tools and Treatment Strategies.” Urticaria is a common condition that affects about 20% of people at some time during their lives and can be triggered by many substances or situations. Unfortunately, many patients with chronic idiopathic urticaria (also called chronic spontaneous urticaria) have persistent symptoms despite treatment with H1-antihistamines, even at high doses. This case investigates the challenges faced when diagnosing and treating a diabetic patient suffering from itchy hives with episodic angioedema for more than 1 year.