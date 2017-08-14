Tips for avoiding pneumonia in patients with COPD

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print



The COPD Foundation has released tips for patients with COPD to avoid pneumonia and exacerbations.

The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Foundation has developed tips for avoiding pneumonia and other exacerbations among patients with COPD.

Pneumonia primarily affects young children, smokers, adults older than age 65, and patients with COPD. It is the 8th leading cause of death in the United States and can be caused by other illnesses such as the flu, measles, pneumococcus, whooping cough, and Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib).

Symptoms include:

Fever or shaking chills

Rapid breathing or shortness of breath more severe than usual

Excess coughing producing a lot of mucus

Change in color of mucus (usually green, yellow, tan, or bloody)

Increased heart rate

Pain in a specific area (or areas) of the chest when deep breathing

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Tips for patients with COPD to avoid pneumonia and COPD exacerbations entirely, include:

Keeping up with appointments with your healthcare team, even if you feel healthy

Having flu and pneumonia vaccinations annually

Regularly washing your hands, particularly after touching items other people may have handled

Carrying a bottle of hand sanitizer around for when you are somewhere without washrooms

Avoiding touching your mouth, nose, and eyes

Carrying your own pen so you do not need to use other people's

Avoiding large crowds during cold and flu season

Avoiding people who are ill

Quitting smoking

Eating a healthy, balanced diet

Getting plenty of sleep

Reference