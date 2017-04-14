Utibron Neohaler available for long-term treatment of COPD

The inhalation powder is indicated for the long-term maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with COPD.

Sunovion announced the availability of Utibron Neohaler (indacaterol/glycopyrrolate) inhalation powder for the long-term maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and/or emphysema.

Sunovion has taken over U.S. commercialization rights from Novartis for Utibron Neohaler, Seebri Neohaler, and Arcapta Neohaler. Utibron Neohaler combines indacaterol, a long-acting beta agonist (LABA), and glycopyrrolate, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA). It was initially approved by the FDA in October 2015.

Utibron Neohaler is available as 27.5mcg/15.6mcg strength capsules containing dry powder for oral inhalation with the Neohaler device. Seebri Neohaler and Arcapta Neohaler will be launched under Sunovion between April 2017 and March 2018.

