NIH creates COPD National Action Plan

The national action plan released by the NHLBI aims to reduce the burden of COPD through collaboration with federal agencies, patients, advocates, and researchers.

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), along with federal and non-federal partners, has released the first-ever COPD National Action Plan, which offers a unified, coordinated approach aimed at ending the COPD crisis in the United States.

The plan identifies the specific work that clinicians, patients, educators, researchers, federal agencies, advocates, and the biomedical industry can do in this effort.

The action plan focuses on 5 goals:

Empower patients, their families, and caregivers to recognize and reduce burden of COPD Equip healthcare professionals to provide comprehensive care to patients with COPD Collect, analyze, report, and disseminate COPD data Increase and sustain COPD research Turn COPD recommendations into research and public healthcare actions

“This plan represents a new understanding of what it takes, at every level, to minimize the burden of COPD,” said Gary H. Gibbons, MD, director of the NHLBI.

The NHLBI announced and organized workshops and convened stakeholders of the COPD community—patients and their families, healthcare providers, academics, and industry representatives—for a national COPD Town Hall.

