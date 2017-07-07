Biologic treatment for psoriasis shows long-term effectiveness

Researchers sought to analyze long-term and real-world outcome data in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis after starting biologic treatment.

Biologic treatment results in stable long-term effectiveness in patients with psoriasis, according to data published in the British Journal of Dermatology.

Professor Marcus Schmitt-Egenolf, from the Department of Public Health and Clinical Medicine at Umea University in Umea, Sweden, and colleagues conducted an observational study to analyze long-term and real-world outcome data in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis after starting biologic treatment.

The researchers used data from the Swedish national register for systemic psoriasis treatment, PsoReg, which includes 10 years of real-world data on the effectiveness of biologic treatment.

The study included 583 biologic-naïve patients with at least 1 registration of outcome before switching to biologic treatment and at least 1 follow-up visit. The investigators analyzed Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI), Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI), and EuroQol-5D (EQ-5D) values at 3 to 5 months, 6 to 11 months, and at least once between 1 year and 9 years after switching to biologic treatment.

The researchers observed significant improvement in PASI, DLQI, and EQ-5D values at 3 to 5 months after the patients were switched to biologic treatment and noted that these improvements were sustained throughout the entire observation period.

The mean PASI values changed from 13.5 before the switch to 4.0 after the switch (between 1 to 5 years), while the mean DLQI values changed from 9.0 to 3.7, and the EQ-5D values changed from 0.737 to 0.792.

