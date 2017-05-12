Genetic testing: an overview for clinicians

Male XY chromosomes. The Y chromosome is found in males and is shorter than the X chromosome. The latter has been labeled with a white glow that can represent a genetic mutation.

Healthcare providers are constantly adapting to new discoveries about health and medicine. Being aware of the options available for patients is part of their role in everyday practice. Genetics is a complex, ever-advancing field that is becoming increasingly utilized in primary care; thus, a variety of genetic tests are now options that can be made available to patients when indicated. As our understanding of and ability to test the human genome advance at a rapid pace, primary care providers (PCPs) have the opportunity to integrate new information into everyday practice.1

A 2013 study of PCP perceptions of genetic testing conducted by the Council of Academic Family Medicine Educational Research Alliance (CERA) found that most of the participants felt that they were not knowledgeable about genetic testing but that genetic testing is of some value at present and will be increasingly valuable in the future.2 Genetic tests can now be used to assess risk for, screen for, diagnose, determine the prognosis of, and manage many hereditary diseases.3 Yet, many providers do not feel competent in the use of these tests.2,4 A recent survey of 315 primary care clinicians showed that more than 80% fail to initiate any patient discussions regarding genetic testing even once per month, and that only 19% had ever ordered genetic testing.4 These findings demonstrate the need for continuing education for healthcare providers about genetic tests and their common uses, with the aim of increasing provider confidence and so improve patient care.