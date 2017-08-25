Vitamin B supplements not chemopreventive for lung cancer

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print



Use of vitamin B6 and B12 from individual supplement sources was associated with a 30% to 40% increase in lung cancer risk among men.

Vitamin B supplements are not chemopreventive for lung cancer and may be harmful, according to a study in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Theodore M. Brasky, PhD, from the Ohio State University Department of Medicine in Columbus, and colleagues conducted a cohort analysis to determine the association between long-term use of supplemental B vitamins on the 1-carbon metabolism pathway and lung cancer risk in the Vitamins and Lifestyle (VITAL) cohort. Researchers included 77,118 participants from 50 to 76 years of age, recruited between October 2000 and December 2002. Incident, primary, invasive lung cancers (n = 808) were determined by prospectively linking participants with a population-based cancer registry. Primary outcome was the 10-year average daily dose from individual and multivitamin supplements.

Use of supplemental vitamins B 6 , folate, and B 12 was not associated with lung cancer risk among women. In contrast, however, use of vitamin B 6 and B 12 from individual supplement sources, but not from multivitamins, was associated with a 30% to 40% increase in lung cancer risk among men. The 10-year average supplement dose increased lung cancer risk among men in the highest categories of vitamin B 6 (>20 mg/d; hazard ratio, 1.82) and B 12 (>55 µg/d; hazard ratio, 1.98) compared with nonusers. For vitamin B 6 and B 12 , the risk was higher among men who smoke. In addition, the B 6 and B 12 associations were apparent in all histologic types except adenocarcinoma, which is the type less related to smoking.

“This sex- and source-specific association provides further evidence that vitamin B supplements are not chemopreventive for lung cancer and may be harmful,” concluded the authors.

Reference