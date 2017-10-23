Updated hepatitis C recommendations include kidney transplant, pregnant patients

The AASLD and IDSA have added updates to the hepatitis C guidelines to include kidney transplant, pregnant, and pediatric patients.

The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) and the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) have added additional guidance on their website—HCVguidelines.org—for the diagnosis and treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV).

The updates include a primer on HCV resistance and guidance on treating patients who have undergone kidney transplantation. Also, the website features new recommendations on managing HCV in pregnant women and children. In addition, the recommendations now include 2 recently approved drugs: glecaprevir/pibrentasvir (Mavyret) and sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir (Vosevi).

The HCV Resistance Primer section provides regimen-specific recommendations for the use of resistance-associated substitution (RAS) testing in clinical practice as well as guidance on situations where testing is not recommended. The Kidney Transplant Patients section contains guidance on direct-acting antivirals (DAA) therapy for patients who have received a kidney transplant. The HCV in Pregnancy section contains testing, treating, and monitoring recommendations for pregnant women with HCV in addition to tackling key postpartum issues. The HCV in Children section contains testing recommendations as well as counseling points for parents on transmission, prevention, monitoring, and pharmacotherapy.

“As new HCV therapies become available, and additional resources are needed to navigate diagnosis and treatment, our panel remains focused on ensuring complete, high-quality and timely guidance," said panel co-chairs Raymond T. Chung, MD; Arthur Y. Kim, MD; Susanna Naggie, MD; and Hugo E. Vargas, MD.

For more information visit HCVguidelines.org.

