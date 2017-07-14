Walgreens expands availability of PrEP for HIV prevention

Providers in 17 new Walgreens locations will be able to prescribe PrEP for HIV prevention.

Walgreens has announced that providers at its Healthcare Clinics in 17 new locations will be able to prescribe Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV prevention. The markets include Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus (Ohio), Dallas, Denver, Kansas City, Knoxville, Las Vegas, Louisville, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Tucson, Washington, DC, and Wichita.

The Houston market was the first to offer PrEP to consumers as well as screen for sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The services were implemented in April with the goal of becoming available nationwide. The STI screening includes HIV, hepatitis B and C, chlamydia, gonorrhea, and other conditions by nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

”Our patients in Houston have commended us for giving them an easy option to learn more about PrEP and, if applicable, after a consultation, to get a prescription from one of our providers,” said Pat Carroll, MD, chief medical officer for Walgreens Healthcare Clinics.

When taken daily as directed, PrEP can reduce the risk of HIV infection by more than 90% when used consistently.

