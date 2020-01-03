Nonallergic rhinitis: What clinicians should know

Rhinitis is an irritation or inflammation of the nasal mucous membranes. It can be caused by infectious pathogens, irritants, or allergens. Allergic rhinitis (AR), which is triggered by allergens such as dust, mold, and pollen, is the most common form, affecting 10% to 30% of persons worldwide.1 In the United States, this translates to approximately 84 million people.2 Nonallergic rhinitis (NAR) is a form of rhinitis that does not involve the immune system and often has an unknown etiology, though many triggers have been identified. The prevalence of NAR remains unclear, but it appears to be common, with some estimates suggesting 19 million persons in the United States are affected.2 However, this number likely underestimates its prevalence because NAR is difficult to diagnose in the setting of allergen-specific immunoglobulin E (IgE) positivity and the condition has been found to coexist with AR in a substantial number of patients.2,3 Based on such findings, it has been suggested that 50% to 80% of patients with rhinitis may have NAR, whether alone or, more commonly, as a mixed disease with some form of AR.2,4 To ensure a proper diagnosis, which is essential for optimal relief of symptoms and avoidance of unnecessary medications and treatments, clinicians must maintain a high degree of suspicion for NAR and should not rule out its presence based on an AR diagnosis alone.

