Clinical guideline released for functional hypothalamic amenorrhea

The Endocrine Society released a clinical guideline for the diagnosis and treatment of functional hypothalamic amenorrhea.

The Endocrine Society has released a clinical practice guideline for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with functional hypothalamic amenorrhea (FHA). The guideline has been published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.

A task force appointed by the Endocrine Society commissioned 2 systematic reviews and used the best available evidence from other published systematic reviews and individual studies to develop the guideline.

“Investigations should include assessment of systemic and endocrinologic etiologies, as FHA is a diagnosis of exclusion,” the study authors wrote. “A multidisciplinary treatment approach is necessary, including medical, dietary, and mental health support. Medical complications include, among others, bone loss and infertility, and appropriate therapies are under debate and investigation.”

A summary of the recommendations is as follows:

Diagnosis and evaluation

Clinicians should only make the diagnosis for FHA after excluding the anatomic or organic pathology of amenorrhea. Adolescents and women whose menstrual cycle interval persistently exceeds 45 days or who present with amenorrhea for more than 3 months should undergo diagnostic evaluation for FHA. Patients with FHA should be screened for psychological stressors. Clinicians should provide patient education about menstrual patterns occurring during the recovery phase once a diagnosis of FHA has been established.



Evaluation