American Chronic Pain Association issues toolkit for clinicians

The toolkit will provide clinicians with tools to manage their patients' pain.

The American Chronic Pain Association (ACPA) recently issued a document titled “Tool kit for Healthcare Professionals: Activities and Resources,” in an endeavor to provide healthcare professionals (HCPs) with adequate tools to manage their patients' pain.

The 158 page-long document covers 2 main areas: partners and resources; and action ideas and tools for HCPs.

Major scientific and professional organizations, including the American Academy of Pain Management, the American Academy of Pain Medicine, and the American Pain Society partnered with ACPA to provide this resource.

The toolkit also contains sample letters that HCPs wishing to support the National Pain Strategy may send their representatives. The letters emphasize the great need for the adequate management of pain that affects 40% of adults in the country, and represents a major burden for the US economy, estimated at $600 billion annually.2

The letters also point to the insufficient funding allocated to pain research, despite the wide consensus regarding the measures to implement, all of which are covered in the National Pain Strategy.3

A number of promising directions for the field of pain research are also highlighted, aimed, for example at identifying biomarkers and pathways critical for pain, and at developing tools to quantify pain.

A comprehensive list of resources by scientific and professional pain-related societies is included. These resources range from short instructional videos and webinars, to statements and educational courses, advocacy or communication tools, on topics as diverse as clinical trials, support groups, research, safe medication disposal, and awareness.

To take action, find resources specific to your specialty, or learn about events, consult this tool kit.

