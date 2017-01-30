CDC: Two-thirds of US youth consume at least one sugar-sweetened beverage per day

Share this content:



linkedin

google



Email

Print



Overall, US youth consumed an average 143 kcal from sugar-sweetened beverages, with boys consuming a higher percentage of calories than girls.

Almost two-thirds of youth in the United States consume at least one sugar-sweetened beverage on a given day, totaling 7.3% of their daily energy intake, according to a report published by CDC.

Asher Rosinger, PhD, MPH, from the CDC Epidemic Intelligence Service, and colleagues identified data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) from 2011-2012 and 2013-2014. The report presents results for consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages among US youth age 2-19 years for 2011-2014 by sex, age, race, and Hispanic origin.

Boys consumed more calories from sugar-sweetened beverages (164 kcal) than girls (121 kcal). For boys, 32.7% consumed one sugar-sweetened beverage, 20.2% consumed two sugar-sweetened beverages, and 11.5% consumed three or more on a given day. Among girls, 33.7% consumed one sugar-sweetened beverage, 18.1% consumed two sugar-sweetened beverages, and 9.5% consumed three or more on a given day.

For both boys and girls, calories consumed from sugar-sweetened beverages on a given day increased with age. Boys aged 2–5 consumed 65 kcal, boys aged 6–11 consumed 133 kcal, and boys aged 12–19 consumed 232 kcal from sugar-sweetened beverages.

Girls aged 2–5 consumed 59 kcal, girls aged 6–11 consumed 104 kcal, and girls aged 12–19 consumed 162 kcal from sugar-sweetened beverages.

Among boys, non-Hispanic white (176 kcal), non-Hispanic black (167 kcal), and Hispanic (156 kcal) boys had higher mean calorie intake from sugar-sweetened beverages on a given day than non-Hispanic Asian boys (73 kcal). Non-Hispanic black girls had the highest calorie intake from sugar-sweetened beverages at 156 kcal, followed by non-Hispanic white (124 kcal), Hispanic (115 kcal), and non-Hispanic Asian (58 kcal) girls.

Overall, US youth consumed an average 143 kcal from sugar-sweetened beverages, with boys consuming a higher percentage of calories than girls. Youth aged 12-19 had the highest intake of consumption. Non-Hispanic Asian boys and girls consumed the least calories and had the lowest mean percentage of total calories consumed from sugar-sweetened beverages compared with other race and Hispanic-origin groups.

Reference