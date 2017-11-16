National NP Week 2017 highlights profession's efforts to expand health care in US

Nearly 90% of NPs are certified in areas of primary care, focusing on patient-centered, high-quality, comprehensive health care.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) celebrates National NP Week from November 12-18, 2017, to highlight more than 234,000 licensed NPs and their continuous efforts to expand health care across the United States.

“Roughly 23,000 new NPs graduated this past school year — a 15.5% increase from the year before — and that speaks volumes about the job satisfaction, stability, and yes, compensation levels of the NP role,” said Joyce M. Knestrick, PhD, APRN, CRNP, FAANP, president of the AANP. “There has never been a better time to be an NP.”

Eighty-nine percent of NPs are certified in areas of primary care, which has created a threshold for expert providers in patient-centered, high-quality, comprehensive health care. NPs also spend quality time with their patients, educating them on making better lifestyle and healthcare decisions, with the goal of benefiting them, their families, and communities, all while lowering the cost of health care.

According to US News & World Report, NPs are ranked second on the 2017 list of “The 100 Best Jobs in America.” More than 1.02 billion patient visits are made to NPs every year.

