National PA Week 2017 celebrates during the profession's 50th anniversary

More than 115,500 PAs will celebrate their contributions to healthcare during National PA Week.

The American Academy of Physician Assistants (AAPA) is celebrating National PA Week from October 6 to 12 to honor the PA profession and all of its contributions to health care.

“This week is a chance for us to raise awareness and celebrate the significant contributions that PAs make to health care,” said L. Gail Curtis, PA-C, MPAS, DFAAPA, president and chair of AAPA's Board of Directors. “It's also a time for PAs to pause and remember why we became PAs in the first place—to give back.”

Priorities for the future that will be discussed during PA Week include: