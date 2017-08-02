Dalazatide effective for skin lesions in plaque psoriasis

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print



Dalazatide is an inhibitor of potassium channels and reduces inflammation of plaque psoriasis.

Dalazatide, a Kv1.3 potassium channel inhibitor, is well tolerated and can improve psoriatic skin lesions in patients with plaque psoriasis, according to a study published in PLoS One.

Eric J. Tarcha, PhD, from Kineta Inc in Seattle, and colleagues conducted a double-blind, placebo-controlled study at two Canadian centers. Eligible patients were adult men and women, aged 18 to 65 years old, with active plaque psoriasis (>3% body surface area [BSA] affected). Inclusion criteria included psoriatic plaques of at least 2 cm that were not located on the face, scalp, groin, genitals, folds, palms, or soles. The primary objective was to evaluate the safety of repeat doses of dalazatide in adult patients with mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis.

A total of 24 patients with active plaque psoriasis were randomized 5:5:2 to receive dalazatide at 30 mcg/dose, 60 mcg/dose, or placebo twice weekly by subcutaneous injection into the abdominal fat pad (9 doses total). Safety was assessed on the basis of physical and neurologic examination and laboratory testing. Clinical assessments included BSA affected, Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI), and investigator and patient questionnaires.

The age of patients ranged from 30 to 62 years, 46% were female, and 92% were white. The baseline disease activity was typically mild to moderate in all 3 treatment groups with the groups receiving active treatment. The mean baseline PASI score was 6.3 (median, 6.15) with a mean BSA of 4.25 (median, 4.0).

The most common adverse events found were temporary mild hypoesthesia (n = 20; 75% placebo, 85% dalazatide) and paresthesia (n = 15; 25% placebo, 70% dalazatide) involving the hands, feet, or perioral area. Nine of 10 patients in the 60-mcg/dose group had a reduction in their PASI score between baseline and Day 32. Dalazatide treatment reduced the plasma levels of multiple inflammation markers and reduced the expression of T cell activation markers on peripheral blood memory T cells.

Reference