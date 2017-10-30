AAPA: Stemming the rise in obesity through effective care delivery

“More die in the US of too much food rather than too little.” — Galbraith (1958)

As healthcare professionals, we understand that obesity is a major health issue — one that often leads to more complex medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and more. Beyond the clinical impact, many of us may also be personally affected by the issue. Regardless, the statistics illustrate that the obesity rate continues to increase. Surgeon General Jerome Adams recently cited obesity as one of the top 3 priorities for the US Department of Health and Human Services — alongside the opioid epidemic and mental health. Physician assistants (PAs) are well positioned to become leaders in solving this problem.

By the numbers

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new research finding that nearly 40% of adults and 19% of youth are affected by obesity. The adult rate is the highest ever in the United States. Estimated national costs for conditions stemming from obesity range from $147 billion to nearly $210 billion, and patients diagnosed with obesity contribute to 42% more in healthcare spending than those who are not affected by obesity. These numbers are staggering, but nothing can adequately measure the emotional and physical toll that obesity can have on a patient.

Managing obesity effectively

Given the complexity and financial implications of the disease, proactive care coordination is necessary to have a significant impact. Population health management (PHM), a discipline that facilitates care delivery across a general population and strives to gather and analyze clinical data across a patient's many care settings, can also reveal opportunities to improve patient health. Some of the benefits of PHM — which requires data analytics technology to be effective — include identifying actionable steps on how to treat a certain population, reduce costs, and assist in the transition to value-based care.

In addition to prioritizing care coordination and PHM, there are 3 steps that I believe all healthcare professionals can take to become part of the solution.