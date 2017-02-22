2017 Adult immunization schedule released by the CDC

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print



The ACIP has released updates for the influenza, HPV, hepatitis B, and meningococcal vaccines.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has released the 2017 recommended immunization schedule for adults, which include updates for the influenza, human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis B, and meningococcal vaccines.

The ACIP added a cover page to the updated schedule that includes general information about the adult immunization schedule, additional CDC resources, instructions for reporting adverse events related to vaccination and suspected cases of vaccine-preventable diseases, and a list of standard acronyms for vaccines recommended for adults. The agency also added a table of contraindications and precautions for vaccines routinely recommended for adults into the immunization schedule.

Changes in the adult immunization schedule include:

The live attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV) should not be used for the 2016 to 2017 influenza season.

Adults with an egg allergy who only experience hives after exposure to egg should receive age-appropriate inactivated influenza vaccine (IIV) or recombinant influenza vaccine (RIV).

Adults with an egg allergy with symptoms other than hives, such as angioedema, respiratory distress, lightheadedness, or recurrent emesis, or who required epinephrine or emergency medical intervention, should receive age-appropriate IIV or RIV. The vaccine should be administered in an inpatient or outpatient setting by a healthcare provider who is able to manage severe allergic conditions.

Women through 26 years of age and men through 21 years of age should receive a 3-dose series of HPV vaccine at 0, 1 to 2, and 6 months. Men between 22 and 26 years of age may be vaccinated with a 3-dose series.

Adults who initiated the HPV vaccination series before 15 years and received 2 doses at least 5 months apart do not need an additional dose.

Adults who initiated the HPV vaccination series before 15 years of age and received only 1 dose or 2 doses less than 5 months apart should receive 1 additional dose.

Adults with chronic liver disease such as hepatitis C infection, cirrhosis, fatty liver disease, alcoholic liver disease, autoimmune hepatitis, and an alanine aminotransferase or aspartate aminotransferase level greater than twice the upper limit of normal should receive a HepB series.

Adults with an HIV infection should receive a 2-dose primary series of serogroups A, C, W, and Y meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY).

The ACIP updated the dosing recommendation for one of the serogroup B meningococcal vaccines (MenB) (MenB-FHbp [Trumenba, Pfizer]).

The footnotes in the 2017 schedule are organized by vaccine-specific information and considerations for special populations, and vaccine-specific information on immunocompromising conditions has been added to the appropriate footnotes. The formatting for the footnotes of several vaccines has undergone substantial revision.

For more information about the 2017 adult immunization schedule, visit the CDC immunization schedule website.

Reference