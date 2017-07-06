Barbara M. Mathes, MD, FACP
July 06, 2017
Advisor Forum

Ortho Dx case: Is it a subungual hematoma or melanoma?

Share this content:
Features of hematoma can often be confused with those of melanoma.
Features of hematoma can often be confused with those of melanoma.

I am concerned about the image used in the Ortho Dx case regarding a subungual hematoma ["Ortho Dx: Would you remove this fingernail?"]. There are features in the image that suggest a diagnosis of melanoma, specifically, hyperpigmentation that involves the skin of the distal digit adjacent to the hyperpigmented streak and hyperpigmentation of the proximal nail fold (cuticle). These are not features of hematoma, but they are associated with melanoma.

This was a therapeutic and not a diagnostic case presentation—ie, we are told this is a subungual hematoma. But as a dermatologist, if I saw this patient, even with the history provided, I would want to do further examination of the hyperpigmented cutaneous areas by microscopy and likely obtain a biopsy of the nail unit.—Barbara M. Mathes, MD, FACP, Philadelphia

These are letters from practitioners around the country who want to share their clinical problems and successes, observations and pearls with their colleagues. We invite you to participate. If you have a clinical pearl, submit it here.

From the July 2017 Issue of Clinical Advisor »
Related Articles
Related Topics
Related Links
You must be a registered member of Clinical Advisor to post a comment.
Click here to login   |  Click here to register

Sign Up for Newsletters