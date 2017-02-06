Anace Said, MD

Kratom and oxycodone

I think that kratom is much safer than some of the FDA- and US Drug Enforcement Administration–approved medications, such as oxycodone. I treat patients for opioid addiction, and I have a few who have stopped using opioids and are now on a stable, individualized dose that the patient decides. I know that this takes the control away from physicians and other governmental agencies, and there is also the loss of money for some drug companies. But so far, there have been no deaths or patients who needed to go to rehabilitation from using kratom. In my opinion, kratom is safer than oxycodone and other narcotics.—Anace Said, MD.