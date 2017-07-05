John Castle, RN, PA-C

Making a case for developmental trauma disorder

Epigenetics explains the anatomy and physiology behind the central nervous system changes caused by child abuse.

Tremendous article. Well written. Comprehensive. Compassionate [“DTD: the effects of child abuse and neglect”]. Sadly, the author failed to comment on the latest research in the area of epigenetics, which explains the anatomy and physiology behind the central nervous system changes caused by the abuse. Would love to see that covered in the future.— John Castle, RN, PA-C, Big Spring, Texas

