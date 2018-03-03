Pulmonology Advisor Contributing Writer

Allergic Response in Patients With Chronic Rhinosinusitis and Nasal Polyposis

Type 2-mediated atopic diseases frequently occur in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis.

This article is part of The Clinical Advisor's conference coverage from the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology in Orlando, Florida. Our staff will report on medical research related to asthma and other respiratory conditions, conducted by experts in the field. Check back regularly for more news from AAAAI/WAO 2018.

ORLANDO — Researchers found a link between type 2-mediated atopic diseases and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP) in patients for whom treatment with corticosteroids was unsuccessful. They also found that patients with the associated atopic diseases experience higher baseline levels of type 2 biomarkers.

Their research was presented at the 2018 joint congress of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology and the World Allergy Organization, held March 2-5, 2018, in Orlando, Florida.

This study followed 60 adult patients with CRSwNP who did not respond to intranasal corticosteroids. In this randomized, placebo-controlled trial, patients received 16 weeks of dupilumab 300 mg subcutaneous or 16 weeks of placebo. Patients in both groups also received mometasone furoate nasal spray. Each patient provided a self-reported medical history along with baseline blood levels of inflammation biomarkers.

The results show that the most common comorbidity was asthma, occurring in 58.3% of patients. Other common comorbidities include allergic rhinitis (56.7%), aspirin and/or other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug hypersensitivity (31.7%), and allergic conjunctivitis (28.3%). Patients with atopic comorbidities were also more likely to have a higher baseline level of type 2 biomarkers compared with patients without atopic disease comorbidities.

Recognition of common comorbidities and assessment of type 2 biomarkers in this population can provide insight into the development of treatments to manage this disease.

Bachert C, Hellings PW, Mullol J, et al. Atopic comorbidities and biomarkers of type 2 inflammation in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP) who failed intranasal corticosteroids. Poster presentation at: 2018 AAAAI/WAO Joint Congress; March 2-5, 2018; Orlando, FL. Abstract 288.