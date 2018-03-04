Pulmonology Contributing Writer

Dupilumab Treatment in Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print



Dupilumab is approved by the FDA for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

This article is part of The Clinical Advisor's conference coverage from the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology in Orlando, Florida. Our staff will report on medical research related to asthma and other respiratory conditions, conducted by experts in the field. Check back regularly for more news from AAAAI/WAO 2018.

A recent study showed that the administration of dupilumab was associated with comparable/significant improvement in signs and symptoms of atopic dermatitis in patients with or without comorbid asthma.

The research was presented at the 2018 joint congress of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology and the World Allergy Organization, held March 2-5, 2018, in Orlando, Florida.

The researchers further investigated if the presence of comorbid asthma influenced the improvement of signs and symptoms atopic dermatitis while participants were receiving the study drug.

Patients were randomly equally into 3 groups: subcutaneous dupilumab 300 mg every 2 weeks, subcutaneous dupilumab 300 mg weekly, or placebo. Duration of treatment for all groups was 16 weeks. The study measured Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA), Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI), and peak pruritus Numerical Rating Scale (NRS).

Baseline characteristics were consistent in all groups and for all patients with or without asthma. After 16 weeks of treatment, patients with comorbid asthma receiving dupilumab 300 mg every 2 weeks achieved the best results compared with those receiving placebo. Patients without comorbid asthma showed similar results. All treatment groups had similar rates of adverse events, such as injection-site reactions and conjunctivitis.

Dupilumab inhibits key drivers of immune diseases. It is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration with or without concomitant administration of corticosteroids for treatment of adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

The researchers counsel that further studies are needed to assess the possible benefits of dupilumab treatment in patients with atopic dermatitis and symptomatic comorbid asthma.

Visit Clinical Advisor's conference section for continuous coverage from AAAAI/WAO 2018

Reference

Deleuran M, Guttman-Yassky Em, Kingo K, et al. Dupilumab in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis with or without comorbid asthma: pooled analysis of 2 randomized phase 3 trials (LIBERTY AD SOLO 1 & 2). Poster presentation at: 2018 AAAAI/WAO Joint Congress; March 2-5, 2018; Orlando, FL. Abstract 417.