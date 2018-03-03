Intranasal Corticosteroid Treatment Confirmed for Nasal Congestion With Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis

Nasal congestion is considered the “most bothersome” symptom associated with seasonal allergic rhinitis.

This article is part of The Clinical Advisor's conference coverage from the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology in Orlando, Florida. Our staff will report on medical research related to asthma and other respiratory conditions, conducted by experts in the field. Check back regularly for more news from AAAAI/WAO 2018.

ORLANDO — Mometasone furoate nasal spray can effectively reduce nasal congestion symptoms associated with seasonal allergic rhinitis, confirming current guidelines, according to research presented at the 2018 American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology/World Allergy Organization Joint Congress.

Researchers conducted a post hoc cumulative responder analysis of 2 clinical studies examining the efficacy of mometasone furoate nasal spray in reducing moderate-to-severe nasal congestion in people with seasonal allergic rhinitis.

Patients were 12 years or older and had a 2-year history of seasonal allergic rhinitis with a positive skin test. They were randomly assigned to receive either mometasone furoate nasal spray or placebo treatment (n=344 and n=340, respectively).

Primary end point was the change in nasal congestion from baseline, with treatment response ranging from 0% to 90%. Researchers evaluated improvement at 10% intervals, with further analysis of >30% and >50% reductions.

Within >30% response, more patients treated with mometasone furoate experienced a response to treatment compared with those treated with placebo (36.6% vs 19.4%); rates were similar with >50% response (13.4% vs 6.5% of mometasone furoate-treated patients vs placebo-treated patients).

Patient response to mometasone furoate was increased during the second week of treatment, with no difference between morning and evening nasal congestion scores.

“[Mometasone furoate nasal spray] is effective in patients with [seasonal allergic rhinitis] and moderate-to-severe nasal congestion,” the researchers concluded.

Reference

Urdaneta ER, Tunceli K, Gates G. Mometasone furoate nasal spray relieves moderate-severe nasal congestion in patients with seasonal allergic rhinitis: a responder analysis. Presented at: AAAAI/WAO Joint Congress; March 2-5, 2018; Orlando, FL. Abstract 217.