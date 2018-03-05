Prenatal vitamin D may increase pediatric allergic rhinitis risk

In African American women, an interquartile range increase (15-27 ng/mL) in prenatal vitamin D was associated with a greater likelihood for pediatric allergic rhinitis.

Increased prenatal vitamin D level was associated with an increased risk for allergic rhinitis in children born to African American women, but not to white women, according to research presented at the 2018 Joint Congress of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology and World Allergy Organization (AAAAI/WAO) in Orlando, Florida.

Christina F. Ortiz, MD, MPH, from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee, and colleagues studied the association between prenatal vitamin D (25-hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D]) and pediatric allergic rhinitis in mother-child dyads enrolled prenatally from 2006 to 2011 in the racially diverse Conditions Affecting Neurocognitive Development in Early Childhood (CANDLE) cohort.

The authors determined second trimester 25(OH)D levels in women and allergic rhinitis incidence in children at 4 to 6 years of age. Associations between log transformed prenatal 25(OH)D and allergic rhinitis were evaluated in a multivariable model by maternal race and covariates that included maternal asthma, education, smoking, and birth season.

Of 1091 women, 67% were African American and 58% had less than a high school education. A total of 23% of children had allergic rhinitis. Median 25(OH)D levels were 25.1 ng/mL and 19.2 ng/mL in white and African American women, respectively.

In white women, an interquartile range increase (15-27 ng/mL) in prenatal 25(OH)D was not significantly associated with pediatric allergic rhinitis (adjusted odds ratio, 0.79; 95% CI, 0.52-1.20; P =.26), whereas in African American women, an increase was associated with a greater likelihood for pediatric allergic rhinitis (adjusted odds ratio, 1.40; 95% CI, 1.04-1.88; P =.025).

“Results suggest prenatal vitamin D is associated with increased risk [for] child allergic rhinitis in African American, but not white, dyads,” the authors concluded. “More research is needed on the relationship with prenatal vitamin D and allergic rhinitis, particularly in [African American] populations.”

