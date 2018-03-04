Pulmonology Advisor Contributing Writer

Seasonal SCIT Dose Adjustments Fail to Reduce Systemic Reactions in Pediatric Patients

There is a dearth of data on systemic reactions to SCIT in the pediatric population.

This article is part of The Clinical Advisor's conference coverage from the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology in Orlando, Florida. Our staff will report on medical research related to asthma and other respiratory conditions, conducted by experts in the field. Check back regularly for more news from AAAAI/WAO 2018.

ORLANDO — Researchers at Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, assessed the rate of systemic reactions in pediatric patients receiving standardized allergen subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT).

Their research was presented at the 2018 joint congress of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology and the World Allergy Organization, held March 2-5, 2018, in Orlando, Florida.

North American data report systemic reactions in 0.1% to 0.2% of injection visits; however, rates of these reactions occurring in the pediatric population have not been well evaluated.

For this study, researchers evaluated patients aged 5 to 18 years receiving SCIT treatment in a US tertiary care center with and without seasonal dose adjustments. Two groups were identified: group 1 consisted of 124 patients who began SCIT between January 2009 and June 2012, and group 2 consisted of 118 patients who started treatment between January 2013 and June 2016.

Group 1 received a standardized SCIT protocol. For group 2, the treatment protocol included updosing and maintenance dose adjustments for seasonal allergies in an attempt to counter exposure to tree and grass pollen in the spring and weed pollen in the fall.

Systemic reaction rates of 0.429% and 0.364% were seen for groups 1 and 2, respectively; there was no significant difference between the two groups. The data indicate no real increase in the severity of symptoms despite the seasonal dosing adjustments. The researchers recommend larger multicenter studies to evaluate whether seasonal dosing is safe or effective.

Reference

Albuhairi S, Sare T, Lakin P, et al. The rate of systemic reactions in pediatric patients receiving standardized allergen subcutaneous immunotherapy is elevated and not affected by seasonal dose adjustment. Poster presentation at: 2018 AAAAI/WAO Joint Congress; March 2-5, 2018; Orlando, FL. Abstract 601.