Ribociclib Prolongs Progression-Free Survival in Premenopausal Breast Cancer

MONALEESA-7 assessed ribociclib plus endocrine therapy in premenopausal women with HR-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer.

DENVER – For premenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HER2-) advanced breast cancer, ribociclib significantly prolongs progression-free survival, according to research presented at the American Association of Nurse Practitioners 2018 National Conference.

The study included premenopausal and perimenopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer having received at least 1 line of chemotherapy and no prior endocrine therapy (n=672). Participants were randomly assigned to ribociclib 600 mg/d for 3 weeks on/1 week off or placebo plus tamoxifen 20 mg/d or a nonsteroidal aromatase inhibitor (letrozole 2.5 mg/d or anastrozole 1 mg/d) plus goserelin 3.6 mg every 28 days. The primary end point was progression-free survival, and secondary end points were overall response rate (ORR), clinical benefit rate (CBR), and safety.

The ribociclib group had a median progression-free survival of 23.8 months compared with 12.0 months for the placebo group (P=9.83 x 10-8).

Among participants with measurable baseline disease, the ORR was 51% in the ribociclib group compared with 36% for placebo (P=3.17 x 10-4). The CBR was 80% in the ribociclib group compared with 67% in the placebo group (P=3.40 x 10-4).

The most frequently reported adverse events were neutropenia (76% in the ribociclib group vs 8% in the placebo group), hot flush (34% vs 34%), nausea (32% vs 20%), leukopenia (31% vs 6%), and arthralgia (30% vs 27%). In the ribociclib group, adverse events led to permanent treatment discontinuation in 4% of participants compared with 3% in the placebo group.

In light of these findings, the investigators conclude that “nurse practitioners are likely to see growing use of ribociclib in premenopausal women with HR+/HER2- [advanced breast cancer].”

