Tiotropium Once-Daily Plus ICS Maintenance May Improve Airflow Obstruction in Adult Asthma

Demographics and disease characteristics at baseline were similar across all groups.

DENVER — In adult patients with symptomatic asthma on maintenance inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) therapy, once-daily tiotropium Respimat® (tioR) was found to reduce airflow obstruction, according to research presented at the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) 2018 National Conference.

Sandhya Khurana, MD, from the University of Rochester in Rochester, NY, and an international team of colleagues sought to assess the impact of treatment with tioR on lung function in patients on maintenance ICS treatment across various body mass index (BMI) subgroups. Patients (n=1351) aged 18 to 75 years were included in 3 phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group trials. BMI subgroups were identified as <20 kg/m2, 20-<25 kg/m2, 25-<30 kg/m2, and ≥30kg/m2.

For a duration of 24 weeks, patients with moderate asthma (n=1042) in the Mezzo TinA-asthma® trials (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifiers: NCT01172808 and NCT01172821) received tioR 2.5 µg, tioR 5 µg, salmeterol (50 µg twice daily), or placebo Respimat added to ICS (budesonide 400 to 800 µg or equivalent). In the GraziaTinA-asthma® trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT01316380), patients with mild persistent asthma (n=309) received tioR 2.5 µg, tioR 5 µg, or placebo added to ICS (budesonide 200 to 400 µg or equivalent) for a duration of 12 weeks.

Peak forced expiratory volume measured for 1 second within 3 hours of dosing (FEV 1(0-3h) ) and trough FEV 1 were analyzed according to each BMI subgroup. Increased peak FEV 1(0-3h) and trough FEV 1 >100 mL was identified across all BMI groups in patients in MezzoTinA-asthma receiving tioR 2.5 µg vs placebo. In GraziaTinA-asthma, the largest improvements in peak and trough FEV 1 with tioR 2.5 µg compared with placebo were observed in the <20 kg/m2 and 25-<30 kg/m2 BMI subgroups.

The authors conclude that “[once-daily] tiotropium Respimat provides benefit to adult patients with persistent symptomatic asthma regardless of BMI.”

Disclosure: This study was sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co.

Khurana S, AM Kerstjens HAM, Paggiaro P, et al. Once-daily tiotropium Respimat® add-on to inhaled corticosteroid maintenance therapy reduces airflow obstruction in patients with symptomatic asthma, independent of body mass index score. Presented at the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) 2018 National Conference. June 26-July 1, 2018; Denver, CO. Industry Scientific Poster 18.