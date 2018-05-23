AAPA Launches Primary Care Obesity Management Certificate Program

In its first year, 50 PAs will be enrolled in the Primary Care Obesity Management Program.

NEW ORLEANS — The American Academy of Physician Assistants (AAPA) has launched its Primary Care Obesity Management Certificate Program during the 2018 AAPA conference.

The program, which included a live workshop held at the conference, was created in partnership with the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, the Obesity Medicine Association (OMA), the AXDEV Group, and Integrated Learning Partners to support PAs and nurse practitioners looking to expand care to patients with obesity.

Participation in quarterly webinars, online learning community involvement, student-specific coaching, and 2 practice-related quality improvement projects (clinical and business-focused) are some of the requirements included in the program. In its initial year, 50 PAs will be enrolled in the program to participate in a social and collaborative leaning environment.

Enrollees will receive more than 30 continuing medical education credits (CME) and obtain a Certificate of Primary–Care Obesity Management issued by the OMA.

Last year, AAPA developed a prerequisite, online curriculum called Obesity Leadership Edge, to help PAs gain the skills to effectively discuss weight with patients.

“With chronic medical conditions like obesity on the rise, an all-hands-on-deck approach is necessary; and with more than 30,000 PAs practicing in primary care, they are a critical group of medical professionals who can and already do make a positive impact for patients affected by obesity,” stated L. Gail Curtis, PA-C, MPAS, DFAAPA, president and chair of the AAPA Board of Directors.

“This program will give PAs practical resources to help them take their knowledge of obesity medicine to the next level and be a driving force in helping reverse the negative effects of obesity in the United States,” she continued.

AAPA 2018 continues through Wednesday, May 23. Visit https://www.aapa.org/conference/ for more information.

