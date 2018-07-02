Endocrinology Advisor Contributing Writer

Risk for Below Knee Amputations With Canagliflozin vs Other Antihyperglycemic Agents

No evidence of increased risk for below knee amputations were observed with canagliflozin vs other antihyperglycemic agents.

ORLANDO — A real-world analysis of individuals within the United States examined the association of sodium glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitors (SGLT2i) on below knee amputation in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus was presented at the American Diabetes Association's 78th Scientific Sessions held in Orlando, Florida, June 22 - 26, 2018.

This study analyzed more than 700,000 individuals from 4 databases around the United States, which included canagliflozin users (n=142,000), other SGLT2i users (n=110,000), and non-SGLT2i users (n=460,000). A prespecified protocol examined the risk for amputation and hospitalization for heart failure.

This large comprehensive study demonstrated that individuals who used canagliflozin and other SGLT2i treatments had no increased risk for below knee amputation than those using non-SGLT2i. The study analysis demonstrated a reduction in hospitalizations for heart failure for patients using SGLT2i. Data collection took place over a 6-month period, so further studies need to look at the long-term effect of canagliflozin, other SGLT2is, and non-SGLT2is. This study helps bridge the gap between observed clinical practices and evidence from clinical trials.

This study was supported by Janssen Research & Development, LLC. Please refer to reference for a complete list of authors' disclosures.

