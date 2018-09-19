Walgreens to Offer Auvi-Q Nationwide in an Effort to Address Epinephrine Supply Issues

Walgreens and kaléo announced they are partnering together to make Auvi-Q (epinephrine) 0.15mg and 0.3mg available in Walgreens stores across the country. This effort is in response to epinephrine auto-injector supply issues reported by manufacturers to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Auvi-Q is an FDA-approved drug to treat emergency allergic reactions (Type 1), including anaphylaxis, in patients who are at risk for or have a history of serious allergic reactions. Through the Company's Auvi-Q AffordAbility program, patients with commercial insurance can receive Auvi-Q at no cost. Patients without insurance or prescription drug coverage can seek help through kaléo's patient assistance program.

Auvi-Q features audio instructions that help guide a user through the epinephrine delivery process. It also has an auto-retractable needle system that retracts the needle back into the device within seconds.

“Thanks to this collaboration with Walgreens, any patient who is having difficulty filling a prescription for an epinephrine auto-injector now has the opportunity to get Auvi-Q through Walgreens,” stated Phil Rackliffe, general manager of Allergy and Pediatrics at kaléo. “We are working with insurance providers to maximize coverage of Auvi-Q for as many patients as possible.”

Auvi-Q is supplied as 0.1mg, 0.15mg, and 0.3mg prefilled auto-injectors in 2-count cartons.

For more information call (804) 545-6360 or visit Auvi-Q.com.