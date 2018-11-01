Bryant Moeller

Severe Eosinophilic Asthma Effectively Managed With Benralizumab

Adverse event rates with benralizumab were not statistically different than with placebo.

SAN ANTONIO — Patients with eosinophilic severe asthma found that benralizumab significantly improved asthma exacerbation rate, asthma control, asthma-related quality of life, and prebronchodilator forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV 1 ), according to the results of a comprehensive systematic review presented at the CHEST Annual Meeting, held October 6-10 in San Antonio, Texas.

Researchers conducted a literature search via PubMed, CENTRAL, CINAHL Plus, EMBASE, IPA, and ClinicalTrials.gov databases for double-blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled, phase 3 clinical trials that measured the effects of benralizumab as add-on treatment in patients with severe eosinophilic asthma. Outcomes of interest were Asthma Control Questionnaire scores, Asthma Quality of Life Questionnaire scores, and prebronchodilator FEV 1 values.

Of the 1211 articles that were initial hits in the search, 3 — totaling 2730 participants — met inclusion and exclusion criteria and were included in the analysis. Benralizumab was associated with a significant reduction in annual exacerbation rates. In addition, Asthma Control Questionnaire scores, Quality of Life Questionnaire scores, and FEV 1 were significantly improved in patients who received benralizumab. Adverse event rates were not statistically different than with placebo.

“This study provides evidenced-based recommendations for use of benralizumab in asthmatic patients with eosinophilia and [can] help direct current treatment guidelines,” the researchers wrote.

