Gender Differences in ASCVD Care, Quality of Life, and Outcomes

Women with ASCVD are at an increased risk for poor patient experience, lower health-related QOL, and inferior perception of their health compared with men. Credit:ISM / ATHENAIS

CHICAGO — Women with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) are at an increased risk for poor patient experience, lower health-related quality of life, and inferior perception of their health compared with men, according to results of a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, held on November 10-12, 2018.

Researchers relied on data from the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey to review literature from 21,353 participants, including 10,000 adult women with ASCVD.

Compared with men, women with ASCVD were more likely to experience poor patient provider communication [odds ratio [OR], 1.25; 95% CI, 1.11-1.41).

Women were also more likely to have poor perceived-health status (39%) compared with men (33%). Additionally, women were less likely to report patient satisfaction compared with men (22% vs 25%), and have lower healthcare-related quality of life scores.

According to the researchers, "these findings have important public health implications and require more research towards understanding the gender-specific differences in healthcare quality, delivery, and ultimately health outcomes among individuals with ASCVD."

Reference

Okunrintemi V, Valero-Elizondo J, Patrick B, et al. Gender differences in patient reported outcomes among adults with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Presented at AHA 2018, Scientific Sessions of the American Heart Association; November 10-12, 2018; Chicago, IL. Abstract Su1351/1351.