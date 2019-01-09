FDA-Approved Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Now Available

This article originally appeared here.

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print



HeartGuide is currently available in a medium size and costs $499.

Omron Healthcare announced the launch of HeartGuide, the first wearable blood pressure monitor, along with a new mobile application called HeartAdvisor. The device received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2018.

HeartGuide is designed as a wrist watch that uses the oscillometric cuff method, the standard for medical-grade personal blood pressure measurement. Up to 100 recordings can be stored in memory, which can be transferred to the HeartAdvisor app for review and treatment optimization; data can also be shared with a patient's physician. "With HeartAdvisor, you can understand what your numbers mean, what may have caused the current reading and what you can do to better manage your condition," said Omron Healthcare President and CEO Randy Kellogg.

The device also tracks daily activity (eg, steps, distance, calories burned), pulse, and quality of sleep while acting as a smartwatch that can receive texts, calls, and email notifications.



HeartGuide is currently available in a medium size and costs $499; the large and small sizes will launch later in 2019. Those who purchase the smartwatch get complimentary access to the HeartAdvisor app, which the Company states will be upgraded with additional features throughout the year.

For more information call (866) 216-1333 or visit OmronHealthcare.com.