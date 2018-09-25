Talia Noorily, BA; Joan Fernandez, BS; Christopher Rizk, MD
September 25, 2018

Erythematous Lesions on the Arm and Chest

Case 1

A 24-year-old woman presents to the clinic with a 4-month history of an erythematous annular lesion on the dorsal arm. The lesion is neither painful nor pruritic, and the patient reports no associated symptoms. The lesion measures 2 cm and is composed of 3-mm papules. The patient reports that the lesion has slowly expanded over time. She has not tried any topical medications. She is healthy and has no chronic medical conditions.

Can you diagnose the condition in Case 1?

A. Tinea corporis

B. Granuloma annulare

C. Annular elastolytic giant cell granuloma

D. Primary cutaneous B-cell lymphoma



