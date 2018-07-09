Sunali Wadehra, MD

Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion May Reduce Basal Hyperglycemia in T2D

Six months after initiating continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion the mean HbA1c had decreased from 9.0% to 7.9%.

Patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) who have not responded to multiple dose injection (MDI) of insulin may benefit from treatments that target basal hyperglycemia (BHG) levels, according to a post-hoc analysis of data from the OPT2MISE trial (NCT identifier: NCT01182493), published in Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism. BHG made a significant contribution to total hyperglycemia levels.

OPT2MISE was a multicenter, parallel-group, randomized, controlled clinical trial. Patients with T2D achieving suboptimal glucose control on a basal-bolus insulin regimen were enrolled in the study. The efficacy and safety of continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion (CSII) was compared with MDI of insulin after an 8-week period of insulin dose optimization (≥0.7 and ≤1.8 U/kg/d). The primary end point of the study was the between-group difference in mean glycated hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) change from baseline to the end of therapy.

The post-hoc analysis involved comparisons of hyperglycemic area under the curve (AUC) from the 24-h basal period (AUC-B) and post-prandial period (AUC-P). The contribution of these parameters to total hyperglycemia was investigated. Patients were divided into 5 subgroups based on HbA1c levels (Group 1: <8%, Group 2: 8% to 8.4%, Group 3: 8.5% to 8.9%, Group 4: 9% to 9.4%, and Group 5: ≥9.5%).

Patients using MDI showed AUC-B decreases of 21.6% to 54.8% in groups 1 to 4 (P=.0138 and P=.0002, respectively) vs group 5. No significant differences in AUC-P were noted across groups (P=.1009).

Patients on CSII showed AUC-B and AUC-P decreases of 21% to 17% for groups 1 to 4 (P=.0007 and P=.05, respectively), vs group 5. Non-responders vs responders to CSII therapy showed no difference in AUC-B or AUC-P.

“In the present work, we demonstrate that the BHG contribution predominates across a large range of HbA1c from <8% to >9.5% and represents ~80% of hyperglycemia exposure in patients with the highest HbA1c. In contrast, [postprandial hyperglycemia] accounts for only 20-30% of overall hyperglycemia regardless of the baseline HbA1c level. These data clearly show that failure of intensified [MDI] therapy results mainly from the inability of high-dose long-acting insulin to control BHG. Therefore, the main therapeutic goal would be to target BHG.”

Disclosures: Funding was provided by Medtronic International Trading Sarl, Tolochenaz, Switzerland. The authors declare affiliations with the pharmaceutical industry, please refer to the full text.

