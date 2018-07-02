Endocrinology Advisor Contributing Writer

Beta-Blockers Show Varied Effects on Hypoglycemic Mortality Risk in Diabetes

Investigators examined the relationship between the use of β-blockers and incidence of hypoglycemia and risk for mortality in hospitalized patients with diabetes.

ORLANDO — Among hospitalized basal insulin non-users, β-blocker use is associated with higher risk for hypoglycemia. And, regardless of β-blocker use, hypoglycemia is associated with increased hospital mortality. However, early hypoglycemia-associated mortality risk is reduced by β-blocker use. This research was recently presented at the American Diabetes Association's 78th Scientific Sessions, held June 22-26, 2018, in Orlando, Florida.

This study included 13,424 participants, 2648 of whom were administered β-blockers at the start of the study. Patients in this study were not in critical condition and had been receiving insulin subcutaneously for 2 years while being monitored for glucose levels. Hypoglycemia, classified as glucose levels below 70 mg/dL, was stratified into hypoglycemia in the first 24 hours of admission (hypo 24 ), through the length of hospitalization (hypo T ), or with glucose less than 40 mg/dL through the length of hospitalization (hypo 40 ).

The likelihood of hypo 24 , hypo T , and hypo 40 was greater for those who had received β-blockers (Hypo 24 fully adjusted odds ratio [OR] 3.79; 95% CI, 3.21-4.50; P<.0001; Hypo T fully adjusted OR 7.70; 95% CI, 6.77-8.77; P<.0001; Hypo 40 OR 1.95; 95% CI 1.49-2.57; P<.0001). A higher likelihood of hypo T and hypo 40 was associated with non-use of basal insulin but not with use. Hypo 24 , hypo T , and hypo 40 all correlated with higher rates of mortality after adjustments. The use of β-blockers was associated with hypo 24 and mortality, but this relationship did not persist at other points.. Mortality was increased among non-users vs β-blockers users.

The study researchers conclude that “[β-blocker] use is associated with higher risk of hypoglycemia in hospitalized basal insulin non-users, but not basal insulin users. Hypoglycemia is associated with increased hospital mortality, regardless of [β-blocker] use, but early hypoglycemia-associated mortality risk is attenuated by [β-blocker] use.”

For more coverage of ADA 2018, click here.

