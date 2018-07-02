Age, Baseline HbA1c May Predict Glycemic Control in Newly Diagnosed Type 2 Diabetes

Younger patients had better glycemic control and more likely to switch from insulin therapy to oral antihypoglycemic agents.

Endocrinology Advisor's staff will report on medical research and technological advances in diabetes and diabetes education, conducted by experts in the field. Check back for the latest news from The following article is part of conference coverage from the American Diabetes Association's 78th Scientific Sessions (ADA 2018) in Orlando, Florida.

ORLANDO – Baseline hemoglobin (Hb)A1c levels are negatively associated with glycemic control among patients newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, according to study results presented at the American Diabetes Association's 78th Scientific Sessions held in Orlando, Florida, June 22-26, 2018.

The study included participants with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes at a diabetes clinic in Shanghai General Hospital (n=195). Of these participants, 107 received oral hypoglycemic agents (OHA group) and 88 received insulin therapy (INS group). Of the 88 patients in the INS group, 39 switched to oral hypoglycemic agents after 6 months. The researchers compared general characteristics, homeostatic model assessment for β-cell function, homeostatic model assessment for insulin resistance, glycemic control, glucose control rate, and hypoglycemia between groups.

After 6 months of treatment, the INS group had significantly higher HbA1c levels and significantly lower glycemic control rates compared with the OHA group. Rates of hypoglycemia and changes in body mass index were similar in both groups.

Using multiple linear regression, the researchers found that baseline HbA1c was independently associated with glycemic control (P =.005).

The participants who switched from the INS group to the OHA group were younger, had better glycemic control, and were more likely to be men compared with participants who remained in the INS group.

Reference

Chen X, Wang Y, Zhang A, Wang N, Li N. Effectiveness and safety of oral hypoglycemic agents as initial treatment in comparison to insulin injection in newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes mellitus. Presented at: ADA 2018 78th Scientific Sessions; June 22-26, 2018; Orlando, FL. Poster 1240.