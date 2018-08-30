Endocrinology Advisor Contributing Writer

PedsQL 3.2 Diabetes Modules Display Excellent Measurement Ability

The PedsQL 3.2 is a 33-item module measures diabetes symptoms, treatment barriers, treatment adherence, worry, and communication.

PedsQL 3.2 Diabetes Module Diabetes Symptoms and Diabetes Management Summary Scores have shown effectiveness in measuring patient-reported outcomes in children, adolescents, and young adults with type 1 diabetes, according to a study published in Diabetes Care.

This study included 656 families of individuals with type 1 diabetes who were aged between 2 and 25 years. These families completed both the 18-item Diabetes Management Summary Score and 15-item Diabetes Symptoms Summary Score. Both questionnaires demonstrated superb reliability, with a patient self-reporting α of 0.88 to 0.89 and a parent proxy reporting α of 0.90 for both. Both modules also showed evidence of construct validity, as they correlated significantly with the Generic Core Scales Total Scale Score (r=0.43-0.67; P <.001).

There was also a significant association between glycated hemoglobin and scores from the Diabetes Symptoms and Diabetes Management Summary (r=-0.21 to -0.29; P <.001). The minimal scores of clinical importance ranged between 5.05 and 5.55.

Researchers originally performed Promax rotation of all 33 items to examine factor structure within the PedsQL 3.2 Diabetes Module. The study researchers hypothesized that 2 different constructs would result from diabetes symptoms and management items, and items whose factor loading was ≥0.30 were included. Agreement between self-reporting by patients and proxy reports by parents was evaluated using intraclass correlation coefficients.

The study researchers conclude that the "PedsQL 3.2 Diabetes Module Diabetes Symptoms and Diabetes Management Summary Scores demonstrated excellent measurement properties and may be useful as standardized patient-reported outcomes of diabetes symptoms and diabetes management in clinical research, clinical trials, and practice in children, adolescents, and young adults with type 1 diabetes."

