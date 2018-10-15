Roxanne Nelson, BSN, RN
October 15, 2018

Vegan Diet Associated With Weight Loss and Reduced Insulin Resistance

This article originally appeared here.
Share this content:
Participants were asked to avoid animal products and have a daily fat intake of 20 to 30 g.
Participants were asked to avoid animal products and have a daily fat intake of 20 to 30 g.

A higher intake of carbohydrates and dietary ﬁber, as part of a plant-based, high-carbohydrate, low-fat diet, was associated with weight loss and a reduction in fat mass and insulin resistance in overweight individuals, according to a study published in Nutrients.

Observational studies have suggested an association between healthy weight body management and high-carbohydrate diets, but the role that carbohydrates play in weight management is unclear. In this study, the effects of a plant-based, high-carbohydrate, low-fat diet (vegan diet) on weight control, body composition, and insulin resistance was assessed in 75 individuals with a body mass index (BMI) of between 28 and 40 kg/m2. Participants were randomly assigned to follow a vegan diet (n = 38) or to maintain their current diet (n = 37).

Total carbohydrate intake remained the same among control patients but significantly increased in the vegan group (treatment effect, +70.6; 95% CI, 28.8-115 g/day; P =.001), as did total and insoluble fiber (treatment effect, +15.3 [95% CI, 8.0-22.6 g/day; P <.001] and +12.5 [95% CI, 7.2-17.7 g/day; P <.001], respectively). The vegan group also experienced significant weight loss (treatment effect, −6.5 [95% CI, −8.9 to −4.1] kg; interaction between group and time or Gxt, P <.001) and reduction of fat mass (treatment effect, −4.3 [95% CI, −5.4 to −3.2] kg; Gxt, P <.001). Insulin resistance was also significantly decreased in the vegan group (treatment effect, −1.0 [95% CI, −1.2 to −0.8]; Gxt, P =.004).

"This study demonstrates the effectiveness of a plant-based high-carbohydrate, low-fat diet overall, and is not able to prove causal relationship between carbohydrate intake and metabolic outcomes," the investigators concluded.

Related Articles

Reference

Kahleova, H, Dort S, Holubkov R, Barnard ND. A plant-based high-carbohydrate, low-fat diet in overweight individuals in a 16-week randomized clinical trial: The role of carbohydrates. Nutrients. 2018;10(9):1302.

Recommended for you
Related Topics
Related Links
You must be a registered member of Clinical Advisor to post a comment.
Click here to login   |  Click here to register

Sign Up for Free e-newsletters