Virginia Schad, PharmD

Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes modified for cardiovascular disease

This article originally appeared here.

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print



A new section describes emerging evidence that speciﬁc glucose-lowering medications delay the onset and progression of kidney disease.

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) recently updated the Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes to include advances in cardiovascular disease risk management, an updated patient-focused care algorithm, the integration of new technology into diabetes management, and routine screening for type 2 diabetes in high-risk youth, according to a press release published on the ADA website.

Specific changes and updates for the 2018 edition include:

Cardiovascular Disease and Diabetes

Adults with type 2 diabetes and heart disease should take medication to improve heart health

Most adults with diabetes and hypertension should have a target blood pressure of <140/90 mmHg

An algorithm illustrating the recommended antihypertensive treatment approach in adults with diabetes and hypertension

Patients with diabetes and hypertension should monitor their blood pressure at home

Screening Youth for Type 2 Diabetes

Testing for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes should be considered in individuals age <18 who are overweight or obese and have one or more additional risk factors for diabetes

Health Technology and Diabetes Management

Technology-based methods should be included for diabetes self-management education and support

Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) helps improve glycemic control in type 1 diabetes starting at age 18

CGM devices that do not require finger-stick confirmation to make treatment decisions and a new type of “flash” CGM that does not have alarms and provides “on demand” glucose readings are described

A1C Test Considerations

Alternate diagnostic tests should be considered if there is disagreement between A1C and blood glucose levels

Diabetes Management in Specific Groups

Individualized therapy should be considered in older adults with diabetes

Pregnant women with preexisting diabetes should consider daily aspirin to decrease the risk of pre-eclampsia

Patient-Centered Care and Acknowledging Cost-of-Care Impact

A table summarizing drug-specific and patient factors that may have an impact on diabetes treatment

Increased awareness and screening for social determinants of health are recommended

Additional Updates

Immunization needs for people with diabetes are clarified

Specific glucose-lowering medications may delay the onset and progression of kidney disease

A table highlighting the components of a comprehensive medical evaluation has been redesigned.

Reference