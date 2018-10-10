Novel Blood Test for Irritable Bowel Syndrome Now Available

A positive result indicates that a patient has IBS-D with positive predictive value of >90%

Gemelli Biotech has announced the launch of ibs-smart, a second-generation blood test that aids in the diagnosis of diarrhea predominant and mixed-type irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D and IBS-M).

The test works by measuring levels of anti-cytolethal distending toxin B (CdtB) and anti-vinculin, 2 biomarkers of post-infectious IBS-D and IBS-M; it is believed that a subset of IBS cases may be precipitated by acute gastroenteritis. These antibodies were found to be elevated in patients with IBS-D and IBS-M, according to research from the Medically Associated Science and Technology (MAST) program at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

Once the testing kit with the blood sample is received, results are available within 48 hours and are sent directly to the prescribing physician. A positive result indicates that a patient has IBS-D with positive predictive value of >90%; the test does not provide definitive results for patients with constipation predominant IBS. The Company notes that while it is generally not known whether medications affect the test, it is possible that advanced anti-inflammatory drugs may potentially reduce antibodies and result in a false negative test.

“Replacing the traditional path of invasive, expensive procedures from CT scans to multiple colonoscopies with a simple blood test allows for a faster diagnosis. A faster diagnosis most importantly means a faster path to treatment and reduced costs," stated Matt Mitcho, Gemelli Biotech's CEO.

For more information visit ibssmart.com.