Reflux Band Now Available OTC for Reducing Laryngopharyngeal Reflux

The device is worn around the neck during sleep and applies slight external pressure to the cricoid cartilage area (image provided by GlobeNewswire).

Somna Therapeutics has launched its wearable over-the-counter Reflux Band device for individuals ≥18 years to reduce the symptoms of laryngopharyngeal reflux (LPR) disease by reducing the regurgitation of stomach contents from passing through the upper esophageal sphincter. Previously, it was only available by prescription under the brand name Reza Band.

The device is worn around the neck during sleep and applies slight external pressure to the cricoid cartilage area.This increases the internal pressure of the upper esophageal sphincter (UES), preventing acid reflux from passing beyond the UES barrier.

Several clinical trials assessing the safety and effectiveness of the device have been conducted over the last 5 years. In one study, 86% of patients clinically diagnosed with esophagopharyngeal reflux reported significant reduction in symptoms after 2 weeks of use.

The Reflux Band with Fitting Kit is available online for $169. The device is contraindicated for use in patients with an implanted pacemaker, implanted cardioverter defibrillator, a vagus nerve stimulator, or other similar devices implanted in the chest or neck.

For more information visit Refluxband.com.