Apraglutide Gets Orphan Drug Designation for Short Bowel Syndrome

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug designation to apraglutide (Therachon AG), an investigational treatment for short bowel syndrome (SBS).

The Company has already completed a Phase 1 trial of this synthetic glucagon-like peptide-2 (GLP-2) analog in healthy volunteers. Two Phase 2 trials in SBS patients with intestinal failure and insufficiency are currently underway in which a once-weekly dosing regimen will be evaluated

"We see this [FDA Orphan Drug designation] as another important milestone in our quest to improve upon the current standard-of-care for patients with SBS," said Luca Santarelli, MD, CEO of Therachon.

Short bowel syndrome is a severe and chronic condition associated with reduced or complete loss of intestinal function, often resulting from extensive intestinal resection associated with inflammatory bowl disease, vascular events (embolism/thrombosis), congenital abnormalities, malignancy, and other causes (i.e., complications of bariatric surgery, strangulated hernia). In 2012, the FDA approved Gattex (teduglutide; NPS), a GLP-2 analog, for the treatment of adult patients with SBS who are dependent on parenteral support.

